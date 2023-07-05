The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a heat advisory through 8 p.m. Thursday for the areas of Northern and Western Franklin County and Northern and Southwestern St. Lawrence County as heat indexes are expected to reach around 95 degrees. The advisory stated that overnight temperatures are not likely to fall below 70 degrees, giving little relief to area residents.
According to weather.gov, high temperatures and humidity can cause heat-related illnesses and advise people to take precautions to keep themselves and their families safe.
Officials recommend people drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
In St. Lawrence County, public health director Jolene F. Monger said residents looking for relief from a hot house or apartment should visit the emergency preparedness page on their website stlawco.org/Departments/PublicHealth.
There is a list of cooling centers on the site for several St. Lawrence County towns and villages.
Monger urged people to call ahead to ensure a cooling center is operating.
Otherwise, she recommends visiting an air-conditioned store or library.
“Even a few hours in a cool place can help your body,” Monger said.
Monger also said people should close windows, blinds and shades during the day to keep heat out.
Fans can help, she said, but not once the temperature gets above 90. She suggests taking a cool shower or bath or even a sponge bath to cool your body.
It is crucial to stay hydrated in hot weather, she said.
When outdoors, pets should have access to shade and water kept in the shade, Monger said.
“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” the National Weather Service advisory stated. “To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.”
The NWS said heat exhaustion and heatstroke are both emergencies, and anyone experiencing signs or symptoms of heat-related illnesses should call 911.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses include a high body temperature of 103 degrees or higher; hot, red, dry, or damp skin; a fast, strong pulse; headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion; and loss of consciousness.
Seth Kutikoff, a forecaster with the NWS in Burlington, said his agency has increasingly worked to raise awareness of the dangers of high heat and humidity in recent years.
“We’ve been emphasizing heat safety over the last several years in this office,” Kutikoff told the Telegram. “There’s light wind and basically little to no cloud cover to see relief from the heat.”
He said people should seek cooling shelters and check on vulnerable neighbors like the elderly and infirm.
