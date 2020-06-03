SANDY CREEK — The Oswego County Fair has been canceled, according to a very brief statement from the board issued Tuesday night.
“After careful consideration the Oswego County Fair Board members are saddened to announce that the 2020 Oswego County Fair is officially canceled,” the statement announced.
The fair was originally scheduled to run from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
