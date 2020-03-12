The Massena Drug Free Community Coalition’s Family Spring Fest Event for next month has been cancelled.
“We are sad to say that we have to cancel this years Spring Family Fest but our coalition's focus is on family and we want to make sure that the families in our community stay healthy. With the potential of sickness near our community we felt that Spring Family Fest would no longer be a safe event.”
Horizons is taking steps to ensure our clubhouse is safe and sanitary for youth and employees. Kids should stay home if they are sick and to remember to wash their hands often, there are multiple hand sanitizers around the clubhouse.
