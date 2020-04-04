LOWVILLE — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lewis County has increased to five as test results trickle in from labs.
According to the Saturday morning update given by Lewis County Public Department Director Ashley Waite, another case of the disease has been confirmed in less than a day.
In addition to those five people in isolation, there are currently 34 people under precautionary quarantine.
Of the seven test results that were returned in the last 24 hours, two were positive. The outcome of 20 tests are still pending.
Of the 123 tests that have been given to date, 98 results have been negative.
Lewis County officials are not releasing the locations of confirmed cases due to privacy laws, but with each person who tests positive, the public health team is tracing everyone who has been in contact with or the vicinity of the person.
Officials say that the key to slowing the spread of the disease is to stay home and if someone must go out, to keep a distance of at least six feet from anyone else.
Everyone is also advised to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and avoid face-touching, especially the eyes, nose and mouth.
