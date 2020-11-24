MALONE — Franklin County on Tuesday reported its fifth death due to COVID-19 complications, officials said.
The town county manager’s office reported five new cases since Monday morning, while the total reported by the state was eight infections. Nine people have recently recovered from the novel coronavirus. According to the county, this puts the count of known active positive cases in the area at 53 people. There are currently 379 county residents in either quarantine or isolation.
To date, the total amount of positive cases reported in the county since the start of the pandemic is 292 infections, County Manager Donna Kissane said. There have been 349 cumulative cases, she added. This takes into account people who may have not been tested, but were suspected to have COVID-19, based on symptoms.
Alice Hyde Center spokesperson Phillip Rau said Tuesday a total of four people have died at the facility. Three of the people lived at the Alice Center and died after being transferred to the hospital, he said. One of the deaths was a community member who was transferred to Alice Hyde’s hospital.
Kissane could not be reached for comment in regard to the deaths at Alice Hyde attributing to the county’s total of five fatalities.
As of Monday, the state reported Franklin County’s positivity rate at 2.2% and the seven-day rolling average at 2.3%.
Kissane said as of Tuesday, no one at Franklin, Upstate or Bare Hill correctional facilities are in isolation or quarantine.
