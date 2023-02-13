GLENFIELD — Community support for the Lewis County Humane Society has brought in more than $5,000, earning a matching donation of $5,000 from an anonymous donor in a Valentine’s Day fundraiser for the organization.
If that total can be brought up to $7,000 by Tuesday, the no-kill animal shelter will receive a total of $14,000.
The shelter is known for taking in, caring for and finding homes for some of the most ill and injured cats and dogs found around the north country, resulting in consistently high veterinarian bills, getting dogs with behavioral challenges the training they need to be successfully adopted and sticking by their wards until a “furrever” home can be found.
The team also works with rescuers further afield to help save animals slated for euthanasia because they had not yet been adopted in a prescribed time at kill shelters,
Donations can be made via PayPal at https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8RgUSsliAw; a check dropped off at 6390 Pine Grove Rd. or mailed to P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367 with a postmark by Feb. 14; or via credit card by calling the society at 315-376-8349 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. today or Tuesday.
In all cases, note that the donation is for the Valentine’s Day Match fundraiser.
