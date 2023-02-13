Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%.