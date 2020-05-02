OGDENSBURG — The last two Ogdensburg Command Performances shows of the season have been canceled following an order from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to keep public schools closed for the remainder of this school year.
The two final shows of the 2019-20 OCP season were set to be “Songs and Stories of Neil Diamond” on June 5, followed by “Forever Young” on June 16.
In a press release, Ogdensburg Command Performances Administrator Sally F. Palao said the latest gubernatorial edict related to the COVID-19 pandemic means the last two shows planned for June at the George Hall Auditorium at Ogdensburg Free Academy cannot take place.
“It saddens us because we had already rescheduled these two shows from earlier dates and we’ve received a lot of calls from people wanting tickets,” Mrs. Palao said in a statement. “But because of the governor’s announcement on Friday and because we use the Ogdensburg school for our performances, we have no choice but to cancel.”
Mrs. Palao said those who have already purchased tickets for the now-cancelled performances can call the OCP box office at 315-393-2625 and leave a message to request a refund. They can also send an email to ocp@ogdensburgk12.org.
However, she is hopeful that many may opt to donate all or part of their ticket purchase price to OCP to help cover the financial burden the organization will endure because of the COVID-19 economic downturn.
“If people would like to request refunds, we will certainly honor that, but we would also be grateful for their generosity should they decide to donate all or a portion of their ticket purchase,” Mrs. Palao said.
She said she’d like to hear from those currently holding tickets as soon as possible. “We close our books by June 1,” she said.
The OCP administrator said she and her board of trustees will be announcing a fresh lineup of professional stage performances for the 2020-21 Season in the near future.
Ogdensburg Command Performances traces its roots to 1963 when the Ogdensburg Community Players was formed by Frank Schwartz. Mrs. Palao became administrator of the organization in the early 1990s shortly after its name was changed.
Operations at OCP are made possible by its board of trustees and a group of approximately 50 volunteers. The organization has an annual operating budget of roughly $300,000. About half of OCP’s operating revenue is generated by ticket sales, with the rest split between donations and fundraising.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.