Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow, heavy at times. Gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions. High 16F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 8 to 12 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow and gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions at times. Low 14F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 8 to 12 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.