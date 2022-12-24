Seven fire departments in the hardest hit areas of the winter storm Friday night have become warming centers according to the Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management Director Joseph Plummer.
Locations for the warming stations include:
- Adams Fire Station, 4 N. Main St.
- Henderson Fire Station, 8939 State Route 178
- Northpole Fire Station, 22334 U.S. Route 11, Watertown
- Chaumont Fire Station, 11385 State Route 12E
- Cape Vincent Fire Station, 241 E. Broadway
- Sackets Harbor Fire Station, 112 N. Broad St.
Chaumont Fire Station reported having people staying at the station on social media at about 4 a.m.
Most of these communities have been experiencing power outages overnight.
The temporary emergency shelter on Main Avenue in Watertown also remains open.
