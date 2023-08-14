LOWVILLE — The company hired to lead the long term plan for the Rails to Trails project will give a presentation on the process at the Lewis County General Services Committee meeting on Tuesday as the county’s effort to purchase railways takes a step toward success.
Although Alta Planning + Design, a national company with an office in Saratoga, did not put in the lowest bid — it was, in fact the highest — their proposal was the most comprehensive and they were the only finalist with experience working on Rails to Trails projects, including fundraising, which made their $579.560 bid the best choice.
“This company is actually doing this nationally. They were really way ahead with respect to actual experience converting rails to trails. We felt that they would have the best chance of being successful with grants both state and nationally because they have been in the past — I think they have like $800 (million) or $900 million of successful grants — so we felt they would be the most likely to be able to obtain the most money for us to move this thing forward,” said county board Chairman Lawrence L. Dolhof, who participated in interviews of the top bidders. “Just their experience was really quite inspiring.”
In their presentation, Alta’s representatives are expected to explain how they envision creating the master plan from public engagement and a comprehensive assessment of the railways to help inform what kind of trail will be best for each section of track, to fundraising, timeframes, design and various other aspects of the process.
Dolhof said representatives of the company may also share insights from the 34-mile Rails to Trails project under construction from Lake Placid to Tupper Lake.
Alta won the contract after the county received eight bids and proposals in June and interviewed the top four applicants in July, “doing their due diligence” according to Brian T. Hanno, county purchasing director.
“It’s (the master plan is) the foundation of the project so it’s really important,” said Hanno.
Under state regulations, Hanno said winning bids do not have to be the lowest but they have to offer the “best value,” which the county believes is the case with Alta.
The county’s purchase of the rail corridors from Lowville to Croghan and West Carthage has also recently moved forward.
Dolhof said the county has signed a purchase contract with the current owners of the 31-miles of track, Genesee Valley Transportation, about two weeks ago after extensive negotiations over easements.
The price has remained at $2.5 million, as was agreed upon in November, said Dolhof, and Genesee Valley has now submitted their full application to abandon rail service on these lines — which have been out of use for about 30 years — with the federal Surface Transportation Board.
As required by law, GVT also notified municipalities that host the rail line which include the village of Lowville and the towns of Lowville, New Bremen, Denmark and Croghan, of their plan not to use the railways for their intended purpose in the future, noting that the municipalities could purchase the tracks in their boundaries but there does not appear to have been any interest.
The county has a consultant in the process of researching information to complete the state environmental review process and another assessing the bridges and culverts along the railway. Above-water assessment work has been completed, but in the fall, divers will take a closer look at the various structures’ foundations below the water line when levels are lower, said Dolhof.
County Manager Ryan M. Piche said any costs beyond the American Rescue Plan money set aside for the project will be covered with “fund balance,” including various planning expenses and the rest of the purchase cost.
He said the county has also submitted an application for a $270,000 state Department of Transportation grant to help cover the planning phase. “We feel pretty good about it because we’ve been pretty lucky with planning grants,” said Piche. “If you do this right and you lay the foundation correctly now it’s going to set us up in a much better position for future funding, which really, the planning is the cheapest part. The future funding is where we want to set ourselves up for success.”
He added that the county “has a healthy reserve that has continued to grow through good fiscal management and strong sales tax,” that can handle the planning expenses.
The committee’s approval will send Alta’s contract to the main board for approval next month.
The committee meeting is open to the public although there is not usually a public comment period, and is held at 1 p.m. at the Lewis County Court House on North State Street.
