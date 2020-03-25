CANTON — St. Lawrence County officials learned Wednesday morning of the county’s first confirmed case of COVID-19.
St. Lawrence County Administrator Ruth Doyle and St. Lawrence County Public Health Director Dana McGuire announced the news Wednesday morning. The test results were also confirmed Wednesday.
The confirmed case is a patient from St. Lawrence County. No additional information is being released at this time due to patient privacy laws.
On Tuesday afternoon, the health department reported that approximately 229 people from St. Lawrence County had been tested and that 85 had been returned negative.
Ms. McGuire said earlier that tests were taking about seven days to be returned.
“We still have, I believe 100 (tests) that are still pending so we don’t know how many results we’ll get on a certain day,” she said.
Contract tracing has begun in the one identified case, Ms. McGuire said.
“We are getting questions on ‘how do I know if I have been in contact with this person?’” she said. “We are doing contract tracing. What that means is we speak to the person, we ask for all the activities that they did in a certain day period and for anyone that they identify that we need to contact, that’s what we’ll do.”
On March 16, the Chair of the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators, Joseph Lightfoot, issued a state of emergency.
The Public Health Department is strongly recommending residents stay home. The recommendation continues to be no unnecessary travel, avoid group gatherings, and avoid contact with other people.
If essential travel is required (i.e. work, groceries, and/or medical needs), social distancing should be practiced, which means keeping a minimum of six feet apart from others.
A number of County facilities are now closed to the public:
- St. Lawrence County Court House
- St. Lawrence County Public Safety Complex
- St. Lawrence County Human Services Center
- St. Lawrence County DMV Offices
- St. Lawrence County Surrogate Building
- All nutrition sites
Additionally, St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center are working together to implement testing criteria and plan for increased hospital capacity.
