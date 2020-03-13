LOWVILLE — Tests for the novel coronavirus were done for the first time in Lewis County on Friday.
According to Public Health Director Ashley Waite, three people were tested and are awaiting results.
Ms. Waite said her office will be staffed throughout the weekend to ensure correct information is available and to notify the public immediately if any cases of the infection are confirmed.
“We will have nurses on call to answer questions and to monitor quarantined individuals,” she said.
Public health is encouraging people who are experiencing symptoms to call their doctor before going to the doctor’s office or to the Emergency Room to avoid too many people gathered in those places, thereby putting more people at risk.
Doctors’ office staffs will notify patients as to the next steps to take for the highest level of both individual and public safety.
Lewis County Healthcare System spokesperson Christina Flint said on Friday that the nursing home, Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility, is now closed to visitors as directed by the state. Residents are also not allowed to leave the facility.
Visitors are still being allowed to see patients in the ICU or on the inpatient ward at the hospital, however, there can only be two visitors at a time and they must be at least 18 years old. Visitors will be screened before entering the facility, Mrs. Flint said.
The hospital’s cafeteria is also closed to the public, the hospital reported.
