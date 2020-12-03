MALONE — Franklin County has recorded its first death of the month and seventh overall due to complications from COVID-19, officials said Thursday.
Findings of nine new positive cases and one recovery has raised the total amount of known infections in the county to 58 people, according to the county manager’s office. A total of 294 people are listed as in quarantine or isolation.
The total amount of confirmed county infections to date, since the start of the pandemic in March, is at 334 cases, county officials said. Cumulatively, that total is 389 cases.
The county’s new COVID-19 numbers raises its positivity rate to 4.2%, state officials said.
The seven-day rolling positivity rate is 1.9%, and the 14-day rate is 1.8%.
