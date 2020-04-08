OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center reported the death of a COVID-19 patient Wednesday morning.
This is the first COVID-19 death reported in the north country, following Tuesday’s report that two Oswego County residents died of the virus in a hospital outside the county.
The patient, a St. Lawrence County resident in his or her 70’s died from complications associated with the virus, the hospital stated in its press release.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones during this time of loss,” Richard Duvall, CEO and President of CHMC said in the press release. “While we are prepared for the impact of the virus, this is an unfortunate reality none of us want to see. As COVID-19 continues to spread in our communities, we must all do what we can to keep each other safe.”
Mr. Duvall emphasized the importance of all north country residents doing their part to slow the spread of the virus and protect those in communities who might be at an elevated risk.
The most vulnerable include those over 65 and those with underlying health conditions.
Tuesday night, the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department reported that 70 cases of COVID-19 had been identified in the county and that eight people were hospitalized.
