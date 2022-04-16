It’s a breath of fresh air.
A breath test for COVID-19 was approved Thursday for the first time in the U.S.
The Food and Drug Administration said medical offices and mobile testing sites could start using the InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer to detect COVID-19. It can provide results in less than three minutes.
The breath test correctly detected 91.2% of positive samples and 99.3% of negative samples in a test-run among 2,409 people, the FDA said in a press release. It performed similar against the initial and omicron variants of COVID-19.
“Today’s authorization is yet another example of the rapid innovation occurring with diagnostic tests for COVID-19,” FDA higher-up Dr. Jeff Shuren said in the release. “The FDA continues to support the development of novel COVID-19 tests with the goal of advancing technologies that can help address the current pandemic.”
The FDA said positive tests should be confirmed with a follow-up PCR test.
Researchers have been attempting to develop COVID breath tests since 2020, but none gained FDA approval before Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.