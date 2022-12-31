LOWVILLE — The day after a night of celebrations may call for reaching for the “hair of the dog that bit you” for some, while others look forward to a First Day Hike.
Every New Year’s Day for the past 12 years, the state Environmental Conservation and Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation departments sponsor hikes on public property around the state.
This year, there are four events in the north country among the myriad hikes on publicly owned land throughout every area of the state.
The DEC has organized events in St. Lawrence and Lewis counties, while the Parks Department put together two First Day Hikes in Jefferson County.
Jefferson County
— People interested in participating in the annual Sackets Harbor Battlefield First Day Hike should go to Union Hotel Building at 401 W. Main St. in the village at the intersection with Ray Street between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to get a map of the hike route, a trail activity sheet and a gift.
The self-guided family-friendly suggested path offers scenic views of Black River Bay, winter farm field scenes, a quiet wooded area and the streets of the historic village. For more information or to check on weather conditions before arrival, call 315-646-3634.
— Minna Anthony Common Nature Center in the Welsley Island State Park in the St. Lawrence River will offer two hiking options for the First Day Hike on its 600-acre property — a family-friendly half-mile hike around the North Field Loop at 1 p.m. or a self-guided hike on any or all of the five miles of winter trails the center has open.
Snowshoes will be available, if conditions permit. For questions or to check on conditions before heading out call 315-482-2479.
Lewis County
— Participants will gather at the main Carpenter Road ski parking area of the Lesser Wilderness State Forest in the southern part of the county on Tug Hill.
The route, which has a moderate level of difficulty, is almost 3.5 miles through natural woods and plantations of spruce and larch trees according to the DEC’s news release.
The Carpenter Road Trail consists of eight miles of scenic trail, so participants could chose to extend their experience.
The news release for the event said snow shoes are cross country skis are likely to be needed, depending on the amount of snow left.
For more information or to check on weather before setting out, call the Lowville DEC Sub-office at 315-376-3521 or email michael.giocondo@dec.ny.gov.
St. Lawrence County
The first day hike will take place at 1 p.m. at the Southville State Forest in the town of Stockholm, starting from the trailhead by the gate on West Stockholm-Southville Road where hot chocolate will be provided.
The 2.5-mile route will lead participants through a mixture of natural northern hardwood and hemlock forests and pine plantations, following the St. Regis River for most of its distance.
Snow shoes and cross country skis may be required, depending on weather
People who would like to participate or get more information on the hike or weather can email henry.dedrick@dec.ny.gov or call the Potsdam DEC sub-office at 315-265-3090.
