LOWVILLE — A “technology breakdown” resulted in the cancellation of two weeks worth of appointments for those getting their first COVID-19 vaccination through Lewis County General Hospital.
According to a news release from the Lewis County Health System, all first dose vaccination appointments scheduled from Jan. 24 to Feb. 10 have been canceled.
“We have no vaccine for first dose appointments at this time,” the release said. “There was a technology breakdown in the online registration process for the first dose vaccination sign-up.”
People that received appointment confirmations from “CDMS Registration for the New York State Department of Health, Hospital/FQHC Appointment Scheduling” should ignore that notification.
The vaccinations were to be given at the Lowville Village Fire Hall, but because there are no vaccines available, anyone arriving for a first vaccine appointment will be turned away.
All appointments for second dose COVID-19 vaccinations through the hospital will remain the same during that time period.
The hospital will notify the community when more doses of the vaccine become arrive.
For more information go to covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.
