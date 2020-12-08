ADAMS — The South Jefferson Central School District received confirmation Tuesday that a student from Mannsville Manor Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the school’s first student to test positive, following two staff members recently testing positive for the virus — the first on Dec. 2, and the second on Sunday.
According to a release from the district, the student has not been in the school since the first of the month, which will make for minimal contact tracing given the last day of attendance for the student.
Overall, the district has had four students and four staff members test positive for the novel coronavirus — a total of eight South Jefferson Central School District cases so far.
Masking and social distancing protocols remain in place through the district and specific areas of Mannsville Manor have been identified for additional cleaning and disinfecting.
The district is unable to release additional information about the student at this time.
