ALBANY — Following the approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, the first shipment is set to arrive in New York by Monday at the latest.
The state Clinical Advisory Task Force, or New York’s independent vaccine review panel, approved Manhattan-based drugmaker Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration committee recommended authorization to approve the immunization during a hearing Thursday.
The panel’s approval was sent to the FDA, and state Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker met with task force members Thursday.
The state’s promised initial shipment of 170,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine is slated to arrive in the coming days.
New York will receive 346,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine by the week of Dec. 21.
The 516,000 doses will vaccinate about one-third of the state’s total staff and residents in all nursing home and congregate facilities, high-risk medical personnel and first responders.
The state’s Coronavirus Task Force will alter its strategy as the facts or disease change, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday during a virtual virus briefing.
Zucker regularly speaks to World Health Organization officials, who track COVID-19 cases around the globe, and said the organization has not found evidence of a mutated virus to date.
“We have not seen that ... anywhere in the United States or anywhere globally, for that matter,” Zucker said.
A second wave of COVID-19 would be caused by a mutation, or shift, in the disease, similar to how influenza changes and requires a different vaccine each season.
Cuomo surmised health experts would have to develop a new vaccine for a mutated COVID-19 virus.
“We take a flu vaccine every year because the virus changes, somewhat, every year,” the governor said.
COVID hospitalization rates continue to increase across the state, nation and the world.
New York’s hospitalized coronavirus patients increased from 1,540 patients Nov. 10, to 5,159 on Thursday, or one month later.
“This is the ultimate cause for concern is the overwhelming of the hospitals,” Cuomo said.
Medical personnel have developed therapeutics since COVID-19 first hit last spring that have decreased an infected person’s chance of needing a ventilator, and death.
The state reports 30% fewer COVID patients entering intensive care, with 50% fewer intubated compared to spring statistics.
A coronavirus patient stayed in the hospital for a median length of 11 days between March and May, but has decreased to five days.
“We had a 23% death rate in the spring,” Cuomo said. “That is now down to 8%.”
New York’s COVID-19 infection rate decreased to 4.55% without microcluster hot spots, or 4.98% including focus areas Friday — down from 5.15% on Thursday. The state’s average positivity rate hovered at about 4% last week.
The Finger Lakes and Mohawk Valley regions boast the state’s highest new coronavirus cases at 7.81%, with Western New York close behind at 7.22% positive. Central New York reported 6.61% new infections Friday, with 6.33% in the Mid-Hudson region, 5.45% in the Capital Region and 4.04% in the north country.
Statewide virus hospitalizations continued to increase to 5,321 patients, up 157 people overnight.
Eighty-seven New Yorkers died Thursday from COVID-19 complications, about flat from 92 fatalities Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.