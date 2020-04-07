OSWEGO — Two Oswego County residents have died from COVID-19 in a hospital neighboring the county, the Oswego County Health Department announced Tuesday.
The county health department was notified of the deaths Tuesday.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of these patients,” Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said. “While we have anticipated and prepared for the spread of coronavirus to our county, the deaths are an unfortunate development in our efforts to fight this disease, and something that we never wanted to see.”
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said that out of respect for the families’ privacy, the department will not release any additional information about the patients.
“We are working with our state and local partners to limit the impacts of this disease in our community,” Dr. Huang said. “Most cases of COVID-19 exhibit mild or moderate symptoms. However, elderly persons and those with underlying health conditions are particularly vulnerable to developing more serious complications.”
Mr. Weatherup emphasizes that social distancing is the most important thing that people can do to prevent the spread of the virus.
“It doesn’t matter how many people in your community have tested positive or how many people in the next town over have tested positive,” he said. “It doesn’t matter how old you are. If you don’t social distance, COVID-19 will continue to spread in our county.”
The county public health department’s COVID-19 dashboard contains current information about COVID-19 across Oswego County; visit the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or the dashboard at https://coronavirus-oswegocounty.hub.arcgis.com/.
All known contacts of COVID-19 positive patients are being notified.
“It is important to understand that COVID-19 is everywhere, not just in communities where tests have so far indicated,” Dr. Huang said. “If we hope to be successful in controlling the spread of this disease, we must all take every precaution to avoid public places and groups of people as much as possible.”
The health department reminds people to stay home; avoid non-essential gatherings of all types and sizes; keep six feet from other people; wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating; avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; stay home if you are sick; cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces; call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath; do not go to urgent care or an emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
More information about COVID-19 may be found at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or by calling the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 or the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065.
