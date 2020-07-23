CANTON — United Helpers is reporting three residents and one staff member of its assisted living program at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton have tested positive for COVID-19.
One staff member in the Canton skilled nursing facility has also tested positive.
The two programs are in separate parts of the same building. Staff do not float between the two programs.
All residents of the assisted living program and the cottages where the skilled nursing facility staff member worked have been have been placed on isolation precautions for 14 days.
All three residents that tested positive have been hospitalized, according to Stacey Cannizzo, vice president of living and quality services at United Helpers.
All five cases were reported on Monday and Tuesday.
All other staff and residents have been subsequently tested, Ms. Cannizzo said.
