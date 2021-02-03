WATERTOWN — Five deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Wednesday — four in Jefferson County and another in St. Lawrence County — as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 99 in the tri-county region.
The region’s virus-related death toll now stands at 154.
Jefferson County added 42 COVID cases to its growing total Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,609. Four deaths were reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 49, for a new total of 4,148.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by seven to 369. Hospitalizations also decreased from Tuesday — down four at 24 patients.
There are 165 people in precautionary quarantine and 845 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 61 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County logged another 43 novel coronavirus cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 4,947. One death was reported.
Twenty-nine people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Tuesday.
There are currently 606 known active cases in the county. A total of 4,272 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 184,447 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Tuesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 69 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County logged 14 new cases of COVID on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,537. No deaths were reported.
A total of 117 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of two from Tuesday — 14 of whom are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Tuesday.
A total of 1,396 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 12 since Tuesday, resulting in 117 known active cases in the county. There are 322 people in quarantine.
Twenty-four deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
