LOWVILLE — Lewis County has reported that five people in the county have now recovered after having coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The county remains steady with eight total confirmed cases of the virus.
The county website, which was last updated Friday, says that 180 people have been tested for the virus, with 168 negative results and four results still pending.
To date, 53 people are in quarantine and three people are in isolation.
