Five states have been removed from New York’s mandatory travel advisory, but Guam has been added to the fluctuating list, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday.
Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Maryland and Montana have been removed from the ever-changing list, but Guam now meets the metrics to qualify for the 14-day quarantine mandate.
“New Yorkers made enormous sacrifices to get our numbers as low as they are today, and we don’t want to give up an inch of that hard-earned progress. That’s why these travel advisory precautions are so important...” Gov. Cuomo said in a prepared statement on Tuesday. “While it’s good news that five states have been removed from the travel advisory, the list remains far too long as America continues to struggle with COVID-19.”
Gov. Cuomo, D-N.Y., and Govs. Philip D. Murphy, D-N.J. and Ned M. Lamont, D-Conn., imposed a tri-state order at midnight June 25 mandating a 14-day self-quarantine for travelers who arrive in New York, New Jersey or Connecticut from states with more than a 10 percent positive coronavirus test rate, or a positive test rating higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day average. Weekly calculations are completed Monday nights and the list is updated Tuesday morning.
There are now 28 states — just over half the country — on the travel advisory list, as well as Guam, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The updated list of states is as follows: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.
The governor also announced Tuesday that New York’s rate of positive coronavirus tests is below 1 percent for the 18th days in a row. Of the 67,255 test results reported to the state Monday, 629, or 0.94 percent, were returned positive. The additional 629 positive test results brings the statewide total to 430,774. New virus cases were reported in 42 of the state’s 62 counties.
Two New Yorkers died of COVID-19 on Monday, matching the state’s previous low. No deaths were reported in New York City on Monday. The state has seen 25,297 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began in March.
Also on Monday, the State Liquor Authority and state police task force visited 1,024 establishments in New York City and Long Island, and observed two of them — one in Brooklyn and the other in Queens — were not in compliance with the state’s coronavirus-related requirements.
