POTSDAM – SUNY Potsdam President Kristen Esterberg reported, in a letter to the campus Sunday, that five students have been confirmed as having COVID-19.
The students arrived on campus between March 14 and March 20
The students, Ms. Esterberg wrote, had been in quarantine previous to the diagnosis.
The students are living in single rooms with separate bathrooms.
“All approved residential students who have recently traveled to campus from areas with a high incidence of COVID-19 have been required to complete a 14-day self-quarantine period,” Ms. Esterberg wrote. “They all were given tests by Student Health Services, in conjunction with the Public Health Department.”
Only one student had symptoms, according to Ms. Esterberg. Four were asymptomatic.
Ms. Esterberg said affected physical spaces will receive deep cleaning and be disinfected, consistent with public health guidelines.
“In keeping with our Potsdam Pledge, I would ask each of us to remember to treat all members of our campus and our communities with the dignity and respect we all deserve during this difficult period. The scope of this pandemic is unprecedented in our time, and I know we are all fearful and concerned for ourselves, our families, our loved ones and one another,” Ms. Esterberg wrote. “Through our collective actions and with a focused intention, we can all help to protect each other and maintain our wellbeing, by sharing hope, doing our part, and supporting each other. Thank you for your critical efforts”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.