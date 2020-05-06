DEXTER — American Airlines announced Wednesday that it will temporarily reduce its number of flights at Watertown International Airport by more than half due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Airport Manager Grant W. Sussey said in a statement that the number of arrivals and departures will be reduced from 13 per week to six per week due to an “unprecedented decline in demand” caused by the virus, with the airline receiving a waiver issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation to reduce flights.
The new schedule will remain in place through July, but is subject to change based on fluctuating conditions, Mr. Sussey said.
“These are unparalleled times,” he said. “American remains committed to serving our community by ensuring we are connected to the national air transportation system. A short-term adjustment to lower frequency makes sense.” Effective Monday, all travelers will be required to wear masks on American Airlines flights.
Mr. Sussey said a number of procedures are in effect at the airport to ensure the safety and health of employees, tenants and users of the facility. These include increased cleaning frequency, free hand sanitizing stations, social distancing measures and limited personal contact between employee work groups and customers.
“The Airport staff is steadfast in the battle against COVID-19 and will do everything we can to support essential travel and the flow of goods and cargo to the region in a safe manner,” Mr. Sussey’s statement said.
The airport is deemed essential infrastructure and remains open and operational for air carrier and general aviation aircraft 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
More information about the airport is available at its website, watertownairport.com. To book a flight or modify an existing travel reservation, visit aa.com directly.
