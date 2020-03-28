FORT DRUM — Anyone trying to get on Fort Drum will have to get their temperature taken as new rules regarding the coronavirus and access to the military installation went into effect on Saturday.
The changes in further restrictions on access to Fort Drum were posted on the 10th Mountain Division’s FaceBook page. The changes were put into effect to ensure people with COVID-19 do not get on post.
The Trusted Traveler program and local access badges have been suspended.
People trying to get onto post will have their temperature taken and be asked a series of screening questions to determine whether they could have the coronavirus.
“Our goal is to make this policy work for everyone while keeping our community as healthy as possible,” according to the FaceBook post.
The Cerjan and Gas Alley Access Control Points remain open, while the Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield Gate and Mount Belvedere Access Control Points are now closed.
“Visitors with a bona fide need to enter post will need to go to the Visitor Control Center (Cerjan Access Control Point) during normal business hours from 5:30 a.m. – 10 p.m,, where they will submit to background checks and screening,” according to the post.
The new restrictions also involved soldiers wanting to get medical treatment on post and rules for soldiers who are redeploying, for traveling farther than 40 miles and needing visitors’ passes for family members.
(2) comments
Wise move, for now. Better would be when they are able to test everyone who goes in -- hopefully also identifying those who are recovered and carry immunity.
That'll keep out the ones who are symptomatic.
