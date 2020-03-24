Beware of COVID-19 scams. State Attorney General Leticia James has issued a reminder for north country residents warning that phone scams have begun to target members of the Fort Drum community.
Ms. James warns that there have been reports of calls claiming to be representatives of the federal government reaching out to provide federal relief funds. She stated the criminals claim that to provide the funds to soldiers and their families, they must obtain the individual’s banking information to make the deposit.
“It is imperative that all New Yorkers are mindful about their health, but also vigilant about potential scams related to this pandemic. In times of anxiety and uncertainty, we often see predatory actors try to take advantage of people’s fears to line their own pockets, and this outbreak is no different,” Ms. James stated. “Last year, I had the honor of visiting our service members at Fort Drum and was inspired by their tenacity and perseverance. It is disheartening that they are being targeted by scammers now.”
She stated the federal government will never call seeking banking information or about other financial matters. Do not provide that information over the phone, she warns.
“I encourage anyone who believes they are the victim of a scam or predatory action to contact my office and file a complaint,” she stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.