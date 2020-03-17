FORT DRUM — A part-time employee who works at the Fort Drum Education Center three days a week has tested positive for COVID-19.
Fort Drum Public Affairs said in a statement Tuesday that the employee lives in the Albany-area, but worked at the Education Center most recently Wednesday through Friday of last week.
The part-time employee received word of the positive COVID-19 diagnosis on Tuesday.
Fort Drum Medical Command preventative medicine subject matter experts are investigating where this individual may have come into contact with people on Fort Drum and advise on the individuals or building owners that need to be informed.
Individuals who came in contact with the infected part-time employee will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.
As of today, the Education Center is closed. The public affairs office’s statement said the Education Center will be cleaned following Centers for Disease Control & Prevention protocols and will not be opened until deemed safe for re-occupancy.
Additional Family & Morale, Welfare & Recreations services will also close, or limit patronage, starting today. Customers can stay up-to-date on changes to on-post services by monitoring the installation’s Facebook page and web site.
The statement said that these changes are out of an abundance of caution and in order to consolidate manpower for critical services during the installations COVID-19 prevention and mitigation response.
