FORT DRUM — While they remain closed everywhere else in the north country, barber shops and gyms are opening on Fort Drum.
10th Mountain Division command made that announcement on its Facebook page on Tuesday.
Beginning Thursday, the Main Exchange Barber Shop will open for appointments for active duty military personnel only.
Soldiers should call 315-772-3498 to make appointments starting at noon Wednesday and then during business hours on Thursday.
There are four barbers available on Monday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and two barbers available on Thursday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The barbershop is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Soldiers are required to wear masks during their time in the Exchange area and Barber Shop.
Starting on Monday, the Atkins Functional Fitness Facility, the Magrath Sports Complex and Monti Physical Fitness facility will be open. Hours vary for the facilities. Also, there will be limited numbers who can use the gym at a time because of social distancing requirements.
Limited hours are also to accommodate increased daily cleaning requirements. Active duty military personnel must wear their PT uniforms to access the gym and work out. Towels will not be provided. While patrons will not be required to wear masks, social distancing will be required. Equipment will be cleaned by staff between usage.
