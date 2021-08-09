FORT DRUM — Now that Jefferson County has been listed as an area of substantial COVID-19 transmission by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Fort Drum is once again requiring all those on post to wear a mask while indoors.
As stated on the base’s website, Fort Drum’s level of community transmission is the same as the level assessed for Jefferson County, and in areas of substantial or high community transmission, all service members, family members, federal employees, on-site contractor employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, will wear a mask indoors on installations and in other facilities owned, leased or otherwise controlled by the U.S. Department of Defense.
In a recent letter to Fort Drum soldiers, civilians and families on the changes, Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., commanding general of Fort Drum, outlined the changes after consultation with health officials, stating that he had signed General Order 1k updating the post’s COVID-19 mitigation measures.
“I remain hopeful that these additional measures and being vigilant will lead to a decrease in the transmission risk in our area,” Maj. Gen. Beagle said. “If conditions change, we will continue to consult with health officials to determine the best way forward.”
As for travel, unvaccinated service members are to use the CDC’s estimate of the level of community transmission to determine risk for the county they intend to visit. Company-level commanders are authorized to approve travel for unvaccinated personnel to any county rated to have “low” or “moderate” levels of community transmission. Battalion-level commanders are authorized to approve travel for unvaccinated personnel to any county rated to have “substantial” or “high” levels of community transmission or to any international destination.
Travel to any substantial or high county, or any international destination, will automatically require a 10-day restriction of movement upon returning to New York for unvaccinated personnel, but the restriction can be reduced to seven days with a negative PCR test administered on the fifth day.
Off-duty travel by any unvaccinated service member outside the tri-county area to any substantial or high county, including where leave or pass normally would not be required, requires battalion-level commander approval. Those living outside the tri-county area do not require approval to or from their place of residence.
