FORT DRUM — Some 10th Mountain Division soldiers were able to enjoy reunions with their families Friday after having to be quarantined because of the coronavirus.
The members of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division soldiers and their families were cleared and released from quarantine after they returned early from Afghanistan last month.
On March 23, Maj. Gen. Brian Mennes, commander of the 10th Mountain Division, announced the soldiers were coming back because patrols were reduced in Afghanistan as a result of COVID-19.
The soldiers were quarantined on post for 14 days to control the spread of the virus.
Previously, 46 soldiers were quarantined at Fort Drum airfield after they returned from deployment from South Korea in February.
In other news, volunteers at the Fort Drum USO worked on a project last week to distribute face mask kits.
They spent a few hours Thursday assembling hundreds of kits in preparation for the drive-through event that will be held Tuesday outside of the USO Center.
The volunteers assembled about 600 kits Thursday after giving away 300 within 45 minutes last week.
They’ll distribute the kits during a drive-through sack lunch program again Tuesday.
The sack lunch program, scheduled every Tuesday and Thursday, has proven to be popular on post.
