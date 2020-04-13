FORT DRUM — More than 15 10th Mountain Division soldiers have been sent to the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey as part of the ongoing COVID-19 response efforts.
The members of Fort Drum’s 510th Human Resources Company will provide accountability of all Department of Defense personnel helping in COVID-19 “hot-spots when they pass through Joint Reception Centers throughout the east coast,” said Capt. Joseph Furnari, the company’s commander.
With the rapid mobilization of DOD personnel in response to the pandemic, providing human resources support for soldiers is a critical mission for the unit, Capt. Furnari said.
“The soldiers of the 510th Human Resource Company are deeply honored to have been called upon to serve the nation during this difficult time,” Capt. Furnari said.
The 510th Human Resources Company is among the most deployed units in the 10th Mountain Division (LI). In recent years, the unit completed a deployment to Afghanistan and multiple rotations in support of hurricane relief efforts.
