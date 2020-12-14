WATERTOWN — St. Lawrence and Lewis counties each reported additional COVID-related deaths Monday. St. Lawrence County logged three more deaths, bringing the county’s death toll to 26, while Lewis County reported one more death, bringing the county’s death toll to six.
Jefferson County reported no new deaths Monday after reporting its seventh Sunday.
Monday’s new deaths bring the tri-county region’s virus death toll to 39.
The tri-county region also logged an additional 86 COVID-19 cases Monday, with Jefferson County again logging the most.
Jefferson County added an additional 51 COVID cases to its growing total Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,384.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 32 and now stands at 1,070. There are 293 people in mandatory isolation and 14 people are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Sunday, resulting in 307 known active cases in the county.
There are 441 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,245 people are in mandatory quarantine.
St. Lawrence County logged 19 new novel coronavirus cases Monday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 1,462.
Seventeen people in the county are hospitalized with the disease.
There are currently 355 known active cases in the county, with Oswegatchie logging the most reported cases — 221 — and Ogdensburg coming in with the second most — 169.
A total of 1,081 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 131,510 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Friday from the state Department of Health.
Lewis County logged 16 new cases of COVID on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 513.
A total of 120 individuals are currently in isolation, nine of whom are hospitalized with the disease — a decrease of two from Sunday.
A total of 387 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 18 from Sunday, resulting in 120 known active cases in the county. There are 727 people in quarantine.
To date, 19,225 tests have been performed since March. A total of 18,702 results have come back negative and 10 results are still pending.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
