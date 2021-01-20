WATERTOWN — Three deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Wednesday in St. Lawrence County and one death was reported in Jefferson County as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 177 in the tri-county region.
The new deaths bring the tri-county region’s virus-related death toll to 112.
St. Lawrence County logged another 71 novel coronavirus cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 4,015. Three new deaths were reported Wednesday.
Thirty-eight people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Tuesday.
There are currently 1,164 known active cases in the county.
A total of 2,788 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 164,987 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Tuesday from the state Department of Health.
The county has logged 63 virus-related deaths.
Jefferson County added 90 new COVID cases to its growing total Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 3,794. One death was reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 76, for a total of 3,143.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by 11 to 573, with a slight increase in hospitalizations, up three from Tuesday to 30. Nursing home cases remained unchanged from Tuesday at 19 positives. There are no assisted living cases.
There are 351 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,491 people are in mandatory quarantine.
To date, 46,950 people have been tested for the virus in the county, while 43,156 results have been returned negative.
Jefferson County has reported 29 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County logged 16 new cases of COVID on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,342. No new deaths were reported.
A total of 217 individuals are currently in isolation, 25 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — the same number as Tuesday.
A total of 1,105 people have recovered from COVID, unchanged from Tuesday, resulting in 217 known active cases in the county. There are 582 people in quarantine.
To date, 24,640 tests have been performed since March. A total of 23,298 results have come back negative.
Twenty Lewis County residents have died from COVID-19.
To date, 1,385 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in Lewis County — no change from Tuesday.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.