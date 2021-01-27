WATERTOWN — Three deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Wednesday in Jefferson County, and one death was reported in St. Lawrence County, as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 132 in the tri-county region.
The region’s virus-related death toll now stands at 136.
Jefferson County added 53 COVID cases to its growing total Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,295. Three deaths were reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 61, for a new total of 3,705. Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County dropped by 18 to 492. Hospitalizations remained steady at 26.
There are 322 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,114 people are in mandatory quarantine.
To date, 49,053 people have been tested for the virus in the county, while 44,758 results have been returned negative.
Jefferson County has reported 48 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County logged another 61 novel coronavirus cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 4,574. One death was reported.
Thirty-six people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of six from Tuesday.
There are currently 939 known active cases in the county.
A total of 3,570 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 175,571 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Tuesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 65 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County logged 18 new cases of COVID on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,463.
A total of 171 individuals are currently in isolation — no change from Tuesday — 21 of whom are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of two from Tuesday.
A total of 1,269 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 18 since Tuesday, resulting in 171 known active cases in the county. There are 341 people in quarantine.
To date, 25,829 tests have been performed since March. A total of 24,366 results have come back negative.
Twenty-three Lewis County residents have died from COVID-19.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
