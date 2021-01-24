WATERTOWN — Four deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported in Jefferson County on Sunday as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 145 in the tri-county region.
The region’s virus-related death toll now stands at 125.
Jefferson County added 46 new COVID cases to its growing total Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,102. Four deaths were reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 73, for a new total of 3,468. Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County dropped by 28 to 556. Hospitalizations also decreased Sunday, down five from Saturday to 23.
There are 304 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,291 people are in mandatory quarantine.
To date, 48,298 people have been tested for the virus in the county, while 44,196 results have been returned negative.
Jefferson County has reported 39 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County logged another 83 novel coronavirus cases Sunday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 4,410. No new deaths were reported.
Thirty-seven people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of five from Saturday.
The remaining items monitored, including known active cases, those in isolation, tests administered, as well as maps, will be updated Monday, according to an email update from County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle.
As of Friday, St. Lawrence County logged 63 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County logged 16 new cases of COVID on Sunday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,413. No deaths were reported.
A total of 188 individuals are currently in isolation, 23 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — unchanged from Saturday.
A total of 1,202 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 28 since Saturday, resulting in 188 known active cases in the county. There are 510 people in quarantine.
To date, 25,383 tests have been performed since March. A total of 23,970 results have come back negative.
Twenty-three Lewis County residents have died from COVID-19.
To date, 1,385 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in Lewis County — a number that hasn’t changed since last week.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
