WATERTOWN — Jefferson County reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 complications Wednesday and St. Lawrence County reported an additional death as the tri-county region added 201 new cases of the virus.
The new deaths bring the tri-county region’s rising virus death toll to 89.
St. Lawrence County logged another 70 novel coronavirus cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 3,428. One new death was reported.
Twenty-four people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of two from Tuesday.
There are currently 973 known active cases in the county.
A total of 2,403 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 156,575 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Tuesday from the state Department of Health.
The county has logged 52 virus-related deaths.
Jefferson County added 97 COVID cases to its rapidly growing total Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 3,254. Three additional deaths were reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by a record-breaking 159 and now stands at 2,530. There are 669 people in mandatory isolation, and 27 people are hospitalized with the disease — an increase of one from Tuesday.
There are 482 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,255 people are in mandatory quarantine.
A total of 44,913 people have been tested for the virus in the county to date, and 41,659 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The county has logged 22 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 34 new cases of COVID on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,172.
A total of 267 individuals are currently in isolation, 19 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — the same number as Tuesday.
A total of 890 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 17 from Tuesday, resulting in 268 known active cases in the county. There are 675 people in quarantine.
To date, 23,638 tests have been performed since March. A total of 22,466 results have come back negative.
The county has logged 15 virus-related deaths.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
