WATERTOWN — Four deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Tuesday in St. Lawrence County as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 78 across the tri-county region.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll now stands at 187.
Jefferson County added 23 COVID cases to its growing total Tuesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,344. No deaths were reported for the third day in a row.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 15, for a new total of 5,006.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County rose by 10 to 242. Hospitalizations decreased to 15 patients, down two from Monday.
There are 258 people in precautionary quarantine and 399 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 81 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County logged another 50 novel coronavirus cases Tuesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 5,939. Four deaths were reported.
Twenty-one people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, down 13 since Monday.
There are currently 428 known active cases in the county.
A total of 5,431 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 209,233 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Monday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 80 virus-related.
Lewis County logged five new cases of COVID on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,744. No deaths were reported.
A total of 78 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of four from Monday — eight of whom are hospitalized with the disease, up two from Monday.
A total of 1,640 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of nine since Monday, resulting in 78 known active cases in the county.
There are 148 people in quarantine.
Twenty-six deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
