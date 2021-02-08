WATERTOWN — Four deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Monday — two each in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties — as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 84 in the tri-county region.
The region’s virus-related death toll now stands at 165.
Jefferson County added 36 COVID cases to its growing total Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,817. Two new deaths were reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 56, for a new total of 4,466.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by 19 to 258. Hospitalizations decreased to 26 patients — down three from Sunday.
There are 149 people in precautionary quarantine and 769 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 67 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County logged another 34 novel coronavirus cases Monday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 5,177. Two deaths were reported.
Thirty-one people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Sunday.
There are currently 475 known active cases in the county.
A total of 4,629 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 189,730 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Sunday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 73 virus-related deaths as of Monday.
Lewis County logged 14 new cases of COVID on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,610. No deaths were reported.
A total of 117 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of nine from Sunday — six of whom are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of seven from Sunday.
A total of 1,468 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 23 since Sunday, resulting in 117 known active cases in the county.
There are 359 people in quarantine.
Twenty-five deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.