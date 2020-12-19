WATERTOWN — Samaritan Health announced Friday that four more people at the health system’s nursing homes have tested positive for COVID-19.
In two separate Facebook posts on each facility’s page, Samaritan Summit Village confirmed that one resident and two staff members at the Assisted Living facility tested positive.
Samaritan Keep Home announced that another resident has tested positive.
This brings the health system’s overall virus caseload to 15 across all city nursing and assisted living homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.