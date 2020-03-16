OSWEGO — The Oswego County Health Department is monitoring four people for possible exposure to COVID-19, Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said Monday.
The individuals are in voluntary, precautionary isolation and are being closely monitored by the health department’s nursing staff. At this time there have been no positive cases of COVID-19 identified in Oswego County.
County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup declared a state of emergency Sunday as a precautionary measure to slow or reduce the potential spread of COVID-19. He said several departments of county government are working with community partners to prepare for the likelihood that coronavirus will spread to Oswego County.
The COVID-19 situation is rapidly evolving and Mr. Weatherup said it’s important for people to use credible sources of information.
“It’s important to go to trusted sources, such as the public health department, New York State Department of Health, or the Centers for Disease Control for information,” he said. “There are inaccurate coronavirus tips circulating on social media and through email. Some of them claim to be from the World Health Organization, a friend of a trusted nurse, or a physician. The email may contain advice like ‘take a few sips of water every 15 minutes’ to kill the virus, and to check for the virus by holding your breath for 10 seconds. These types of bogus tips contain dangerous misinformation.”
Health officials advise people to take these simple steps to prevent the spread of many respiratory illnesses:
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Get a flu shot.
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Call your health care provider if you are experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath.
• Do not go to urgent care or an emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
For more information about coronavirus, visit the Oswego County Health Department at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. Additional questions can be directed to the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.
