WATERTOWN — On Wednesday, Samaritan Health issued a statement stating that on Tuesday, officials received notice that four staff members at Samaritan Keep Home tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the release from Barbara Morrow, vice president of Long Term Care at Samaritan Keep Home, all residents have been tested for COVID-19 and all were negative as of Nov. 25. All were tested again Wednesday and will be again on Dec. 9.
There are currently no residents exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, and if there is a positive result, according to the release, it will be communicated to families right away.
Due to the positive cases, the limited visitation occurring at the residential facility is suspended once more. The facility must go 14 days without a staff member or resident testing positive for COVID-19 in order to resume visitation.
According to Samaritan, more than 18,360 tests have been performed on all Samaritan long-term staff members, with 16 positive results so far. Weekly testing will continue and mandatory eye protection has been implemented for all staff members to limit exposure.
Those with questions are encouraged to call Barbara Morrow at 315-785-4421 or Donna MacPherson, assistant director of Nursing/Infection Control Practitioner, at 315-785-4429.
