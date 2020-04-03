LOWVILLE — Lewis County recorded its fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 on Friday morning.
According to the county Public Health Director Ashely Waite, the person, a county resident, is receiving care and is in isolation at a hospital outside of the county.
There is no connection to the three cases already confirmed in the county.
Mrs. Waite has said residents should assume at this point that the virus is wide-spread in every area of the county with many people who do not yet have symptoms.
This makes staying home or remaining at least six feet from anyone, even in passing on the street, even more important to prevent contracting the disease, she said. Washing hands with soap for at least 12 seconds is also crucial.
The Public Health team is in the process of investigating this new case to identify and reach out to anyone who has been in contact with the person who contracted the virus.
Previously, Mrs. Waite said that if a person had been in a public space like a grocery store during the incubation period, the public would be notified.
Why outside the county? Was the person a lock down violator or traveling on important business?
