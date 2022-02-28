MALONE — Franklin County and Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES are adapting to new masking recommendations from the state.
Jessica Collier, BOCES public information specialist, said the state is leaving the decision about whether to continue mask mandates up to the counties.
“We have gotten commitments from both Essex and Franklin counties that they will allow masks to be optional, starting Wednesday,” Collier said. “We are going along with that as well.”
Collier said it would be up to the school districts if they would like to continue with their own mask requirements.
“I think all of the school districts are feeling like it is time. Our numbers are going down; we’ve been doing this for two years,” Collier said. “Certainly if any school boards decide that they still need to keep the mask mandate in place they are welcome to do so, and that will be a conversation I am sure they will all be having. As far as I know, most of our school leaders are pretty ready to move forward with making masks optional”
“We knew it was coming eventually, we weren’t sure about the actual timeline,” Collier said. “ We’ll take it however it comes, we have been preparing for it for awhile.”
Collier said BOCES has plenty of take-home COVID tests and masks for students and families who want them.
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, agreed it was time for the state to change its school masking policy.
“Many families in the North Country were looking forward to this and I welcome the Governor’s announcement that masks will no longer be required in schools or childcare settings starting on Wednesday, March 2,” Jones said in a statement, “We all want to keep our children safe and I want to remind everyone to keep following safety protocols.”
According to a public notice from Sarah Granquist, a spokesperson for Franklin County Public Health, the county’s health services supports the Governor’s lifting of the statewide mask requirement for K-12 schools and for children two and up, in childcare settings.
The public notice states the CDC announced new guidance on masking and COVID-19 community levels recently, updating metrics to provide a picture of the disease’s impact and strain on the health care system through new hospitalizations, current hospital bed use by COVID patients, hospital capacity and new COVID cases.
According to Granquist, the CDC community metric for Franklin County is rated high.
The public notice states schools may determine the need for mask requirements within their school districts moving forward.
Parents may continue to send their children to school wearing masks, and people may wear a mask at any time and should continue to do so if they are immunocompromised or at risk for severe illness, according to Granquist.
Gov. Hochul said individual students and parents retain the right to make their own masking decisions as well, and there will be zero tolerance for any bullying or harassment for those who choose to continue wearing masks.
The statewide mask mandate in medical facilities, public transportation, nursing homes and residential care centers remain in effect.
The mask mandate for state colleges is determined on a campus-by-campus basis, and most colleges in the SUNY system are retaining their mask mandates for now, according to Gov. Hochul.
Franklin County Public Health Services continues to recommend a person’s choice to wear a mask indoors, to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, to get tested if they have symptoms, to wear a mask if they have symptoms, or receive a positive test or are exposed to someone with COVID-19, while people who receive a positive test and are symptomatic should remain at home in isolation and quarantine, according to Granquist’s public notice.
The public notice said county public health services will rigorously evaluate the health of area residents and hospitalizations to determine the need for more layered guidelines to protect those at high risk of illness, while also protecting local hospitals and north country healthcare facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.