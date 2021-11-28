MALONE — Franklin County Public Health has announced that COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held every Thursday throughout December.
Although the registration links have only been issued for the first two clinics, residents can still plan ahead for the clinics they would like to attend. The links to register for appointments will be promoted by Public Health as soon as they are posted.
— Dec. 2: First doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Andre’s Outreach Center, 12 Homestead Park in Malone. Drop-ins are welcome, but shots will be limited based on how many vaccines are on hand. Priority for vaccines will be given to those who pre-register. Kids will automatically be registered for second doses at St. Andre’s Outreach Center on Dec. 23.
— Dec. 9: A “Vax to School” clinic will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Andre’s Outreach Center. First, second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered to those 12 and older. Drop-ins are welcome, but priority for vaccines will be given to those who pre-register. Second-dose appointments will automatically be scheduled for Dec. 30 at the Franklin County Public Health office in the Malone Courthouse, 355 W. Main St. in Malone.
— Dec. 16: First doses of the Pfizer vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Andre’s Outreach Center. Drop-ins are welcome, but priority for vaccines will be given to those who pre-register. Kids will automatically be registered for second doses at St. Andre’s Outreach Center on Jan. 6.
— Dec. 30: Pfizer booster shots will be administered to people 18 and older from 2 to 6 p.m. at Holy Ghost Academy, 40 Marion St. in Tupper Lake. Drop-ins are welcome, but priority for vaccines will be given to those who pre-register.
To find additional vaccination clinics, visit www.vaccines.gov.
To find a site to receive a COVID-19 test, visit coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you.
