MALONE — The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County dropped to zero on Saturday and remained there Sunday.
The single case had been located in the town of Harrietstown. It had been the only case in the county since Tuesday, when a second case — also in Harrietstown — was resolved.
Twenty-six people were in quarantine or isolation on Saturday, County Manager Donna Kissane said in her daily briefing email. The figure was down from 33 on Friday and has fallen steadily since the past weekend, when it plateaued at 59. Sunday quarantine and isolation numbers were not available by press time.
A graphic by the North Country Crime Analysis Center based on numbers verified by Franklin County Public Health Services that shows the locations by town of active cases and sequesters had not been updated since Thursday.
Despite the improving numbers, Kissane repeated her urging that people wear masks and practice social distancing and sanitation to help prevent the spread of the virus.
“Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace put it more bluntly when speaking Friday on “Outnumbered” on Fox News about President Donald Trump becoming infected with the virus.
“The president of the United States is in the most secure bubble in the world in the sense that everybody who comes in contact with him has to take a test, and he still got it,” Wallace said. “So wear the damn mask and follow the science.”
