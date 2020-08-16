MALONE — The number of active COVID-19 cases in Franklin County remained at zero for a fourth straight day Saturday, and the number of people in quarantine or isolation continued to bounce up and down as it has done the prior two weeks.
Quarantines and isolations rose to 124 as of Sunday morning after falling to 113 Friday from 124 on Thursday, County Manager Donna Kissane wrote in her daily briefing email. The number had fallen as low as 88 and risen to 147 even as the number of active cases of the virus trended downward.
The current number represents 61 households, Kissane wrote.
Quarantines and isolations are largely concentrated in the southern portion of the county, with the most –– 30 –– found in the town of Harrietstown, according to a graphic prepared by the North Country Crime Analysis Center on Thursday afternoon. The towns of Brighton (19), Tupper Lake (15) and Franklin (6) also have among the highest numbers of quarantines and isolations; Malone (20) and Bellmont (7) are also among the communities with the highest numbers.
Six of the county’s 19 towns –– Burke, Constable, Dickinson, Duane, Fort Covington and Moira –– have no residence in quarantine or isolation, according to the graphic
A total of 14,991 diagnostic tests have been administered in the county; all but 50 of them have come back negative, Kissane reported.
