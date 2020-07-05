MALONE — The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County rose again over the holiday weekend, climbing to six.
The county had reported five active cases on Thursday, up from four on Wednesday.
The latest case had been identified late Friday, County Manager Donna Kissane said in her daily briefing email on Sunday. Contact tracing is in progress, she said.
The number is the highest since mid-May, when the county reported seven active cases of the virus.
The number had dropped to zero by June 8, fluctuated slightly for the next nine days, then began a slow but steady climb.
In total, 27 people have tested positive for the virus since testing began, Kissane said.
Forty-seven people were listed as in quarantine or isolation as of Sunday morning, up from 45 on Wednesday but down one from the 48 reported Thursday.
The total number of tests administered in the county topped 10,000 as of Sunday morning, with 10,209 total tests administered, Kissane reported.
Kissane — as she has done for the past week — ended her email with a call for county residents to practice safety precautions to limit the spread of the virus.
“Socially Distance, Wash Hands, Mask up….keep our community safe!” she wrote.
