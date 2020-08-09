MALONE — The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County continued its decline after spiking more than a week ago, falling to just one active case as of Saturday morning — a number that held steady Sunday.
Officials had reported three active cases of the virus on Friday, but two of those cases were determined to be resolved/recovered and 98 test results received that day showed no new positives, County Manager Donna Kissane said in her daily briefing email.
The number is the lowest since July 20, before testing showed that a July 10 river outing left at least eight people infected. The number of cases has declined relatively steadily as the people found to be infected because of the outing recovered or had their cases resolved.
A total of 153 Franklin County residents have been determined to either have tested positive for the virus or are listed as probable — people who had been diagnosed with the virus or been in contact with someone known to be infected but were not tested. All of those cases are now considered recovered or resolved, although Kissane noted that research is showing that there are residual effects from a COVID-19 infection.
Diagnostic tests have been administered to 13,597 people, with all but 50 of them returning as negative.
Despite the drop in positive cases, the number of people in quarantine or isolation rose as of Saturday morning. One hundred thirty-eight people, representing 70 households, are in quarantine or isolation, up from 130 as of Friday, Kissane reported.
Those numbers remained flat on Sunday.
The largest number of people in quarantine or isolation remained in the town of Brighton, at 25. Malone reported the second-highest total in the county at 20, while other previous hot spots — Tupper Lake and Harrietstown fell slightly to 18 each, according to a graphic prepared Friday afternoon by the North Country Crime Analysis Center.
Another previous hot spot in the Akwesasne/Bombay area reported a total of 10 cases — six in Akwesasne, four in Bombay — as of Friday afternoon.
