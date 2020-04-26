MALONE — As many as 100 Franklin County employees — about 25% of the county workforce — were laid off at the close of business Friday as county officials attempt to deal with declining revenues and a looming 20% cut in state aid.
County Manager Donna Kissane and representatives of the United Public Service Employees Union signed a memorandum of understanding Friday afternoon that set the terms for the layoffs. The exact number of people to be let go had not been determined at that time, as the county was waiting for lists of names from the various department heads of people who could be spared under the current reduced workload.
The UPSEU represents the bulk of the county’s roughly 400 hourly employees –– often described as the “big unit.” It does not represent the roughly 65 employees of the county Sheriff’s Department.
Although resolutions authorizing the layoffs described the employees to be laid off as “non-essential,” Kissane said she disliked that descriptor because all county workers are essential, but that the reduced demand on some county departments made them temporarily expendable.
Most county departments have been operating with reduced numbers for several weeks after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo called on employers of all types to reduce their workforces by 50%.
The county Legislature on Thursday authorized Kissane to lay off six salaried workers and to negotiate with the union to permit additional temporary layoffs of hourly employees. The layoffs of the salaried workers are retroactive to April 21.
The resolutions authorizing the layoffs cited the effect the COVID-19 novel coronavirus has had and is expected to continue to have on county finances. Revenues — including property tax payments and sales and occupancy taxes — are expected to drop dramatically as many residents are largely confined until at least May 15 to their homes under Cuomo’s New York State on PAUSE executive order.
“The County is taking steps to mitigate the financial impact that has resulted from COVID-19, initiating voluntary and involuntary layoffs of non-essential employees,” the resolutions authorizing the layoffs state.
The layoffs are expected to save the county roughly $800,000, Kissane said.
Those laid off will have their benefit accruals paused at the date they are laid off and will resume their accruals when they return to work, Kissane noted. The laid-off employees will continue to receive health care coverage through the county’s self-insurance plan, paying only their regular premiums, she said.
The insurance coverage is not a COBRA plan, which generally requires employees who quit or are laid off, to pick up the entire cost of their continuing coverage, she noted.
County officials tried to limit the amount of harm those laid off would suffer even as the county tries to create as much savings as possible, she said.
The layoffs are temporary, Kissane said, adding she hoped to be able to call the effected employees back to work soon. The resolution and MOU authorize Kissane to “call back any employee as the need exist(s)” upon one week’s notice.
“It is our intention to have everyone called back by Aug. 1,” she said.
The MOU with the union runs through July 31.
Kissane said she expects other municipalities across the state to take similar steps as the economic effects of the pandemic continue. Cuomo has said he will reassess the state’s financial picture in four “measurement period,” at which time he will determine if cuts to the amount of aid distributed to municipalities and school districts will be made.
Several local school districts have put off the adoption of their 2020-21 budget until after the end of the first measurement period on April 30 out of fears they may have to make significant changes in their spending plans.
